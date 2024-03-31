Search
IndiaPM Modi trying to do match-fixing in polls: Rahul
India

PM Modi trying to do match-fixing in polls: Rahul

By: Northlines

Date:

Agencies

New Delhi, Mar 31: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to do “match-fixing” in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that if the BJP succeeds in its endeavours, the country's Constitution will be changed and people's rights taken away.

Addressing the bloc's ‘Save Democracy' rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, the former Congress chief said this is not an ordinary election but one to save the country's democracy and Constitution.

“When pressure is put on umpires and captain, players are bought off and the match is won, in , it is called match-fixing. We have Lok Sabha polls before us. Who selected the umpires? Before the match started, two players were arrested… Narendra Modi is trying to do match-fixing in these polls,” Gandhi said.

The BJP is raising the slogan of getting 400 seats, but without EVMs, match-fixing, pressure on opposition leaders and buying media, they will not be able to cross even 180 seats, he claimed.

Gandhi said the Congress is the biggest opposition party and all its accounts have been frozen.

“Two chief ministers were arrested. What kind of election is this,” Gandhi alleged, adding, “Match-fixing is being done by PM Modi along with three-four billionaires. This is being done to snatch the Constitution from the poor.” The Constitution is the voice of the people and the day it is finished, this country will be finished, he asserted, adding if the Constitution goes, the rights of the poor and reservation will also go.

“A BJP MP said ‘we will change the Constitution when we get over 400 seats'. It was not said just like that, it was to test the idea,” Gandhi said, referring to Anantkumar Hegde's remark about amending the Constitution.

“They think the country can be run with the threats and intimidation of police, CBI and ED… You can buy media and suppress them but you cannot suppress the voice of India. No force in this can suppress this voice of people,” the former Congress chief said.

He claimed that If the BJP wins the election through match-fixing and changes the Constitution, then the country would not be saved and “there will be fire everywhere”.

“This election is not just about votes it is to save the country and the Constitution,” Gandhi asserted.

 

 

 

Previous article
ED seeks Apple’s help to unlock Kejriwal’s iPhone
Next article
Chinese firms suspend work on 3 projects in Pakistan, Workers plan to leave
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mayor inaugurates evening OPD at Paras Health Panchkula

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, March 31: Panchkula Mayor Mr. Kulbhushan Goyal inaugurated...

CBIC issues guidelines for GST investigation; prior approval for big Cos

Northlines Northlines -
AGENCIES New Delhi, Mar 31: GST field officers will now...

ED seeks Apple’s help to unlock Kejriwal’s iPhone

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Last Thursday, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court extended the custody...

Opposition leaders flex muscle at Delhi rally, demand ‘immediate’ release of Kejriwal, Hemant Soren

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies New Delhi, Mar 31: Displaying their show of strength,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mayor inaugurates evening OPD at Paras Health Panchkula

CBIC issues guidelines for GST investigation; prior approval for big Cos

Chinese firms suspend work on 3 projects in Pakistan, Workers plan...