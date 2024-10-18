back to top
    PM Modi to launch National Learning Week

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Oct 18:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Karmayogi Saptah'– Learning Week– on Saturday, with the exercise seeking to impart fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for civil servants, his office said.
    It noted that the ‘Mission Karmayogi' was launched in September 2020, and it has made substantial progress since then. It envisions a future-ready civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a global perspective, it added.
    The National Learning Week (NLW) will be the largest event of its kind providing fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for civil servants.
    This initiative will stimulate a renewed commitment to learning and development. The NLW aims to create a “One Government” message, align everyone with national goals and promote lifelong learning, the statement said.
    The NLW will be dedicated to learning through various forms of engagement by individual participants and ministries, departments and organizations.
    During NLW, each “karmayogi” will commit to achieving a target of at least four hours of competency-linked learning.
    The participants may complete the targeted hours through a mix of individual role-based modules on iGOT, webinars (public lectures/policy master classes) by eminent persons.
    During the week, eminent speakers will deliver talks on their areas of prominence and help them work towards citizen-centric delivery in a much more effective manner, the statement said.
    During the week, the ministries, departments and organisations will also organise seminars and workshops to enhance domain specific competencies, it added.
    Jagdeep Dhankhar flags human rights violations against Hindus in neighbourhood; questions global silence
