PM Modi, Shah congratulates people of J&K on achieving 100% ODF Plus status

SRINAGAR, Oct 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah Monday congratulated people of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory government on achieving 100% ODF Plus status.



Laudatory effort, for which I congratulate the people of Jammuand Kashmir. This is a monumental step in our journey towards a cleaner and healthier India, PM posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Home Mintook to X to congratulate J&K for achieving 100% ODF Plus status.



Heartiest congratulations to the people of J&K for achieving 100% ODF Plus status. After the abrogation of Article 370 under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji the J&K has attained new heights in development and growth. The schemes implemented by the Union Government are now being seamlessly extended to the nook and corners of J&K. People across the nation and those living in J&K have experienced the transformative change the region has undergone, said Shah posted on X.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Lt. Governor of J&K @manojsinha_ Ji and the local administration for this remarkable feat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.