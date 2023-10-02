Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar’s Golden Temple

Amritsar, October 2 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple here on Monday.



Unlike his earlier visit to the Golden Temple in January, prior to the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, when he had a saffron turban tied specially on his head, this time he chose to have a blue-coloured scarf to cover his head.

Though declared a personal visit, it is scheduled at a time when resentment is brewing within the state Congress leadership over the speculation of collaborating with AAP for the upcoming 2024 general election, coupled with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government initiating action against Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira in a 2015 drugs case.



Rahul was accompanied by Pratishtha Sood of the Congress women cell; Sarbjot Singh Behl, GNDU Dean; Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujala; and local Congress leader Bhagwant Pal Singh Sachar.

No SGPC official or guide was seen accompanying Rahul. He was briefed about the significant spots on the Golden Temple complex, including the sacred ‘beris’ by Behl while they walked through the ‘parikarma’.



They held a discussion while having a brief halt near the Akal Takht, before proceeding towards the sanctum sanctorum.

Rahul offered ‘karah parsad’ and bowed down in front of the Guru Granth Sahib.



After coming out, he stopped to read the daily ‘hukumnama’, also translated in English, put up at the board.



Rahul then went to a ‘chhabeel’ counter and washed the dishes.