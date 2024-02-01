PM Modi says development journey to continue, targets MPs behind disruptions in Parliament

NEW DELHI, Jan 31: Ahead of Parliament's last session before the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that the country is touching new heights of progress and its journey of ”all-inclusive and all-round” development will continue with people's blessings.

In his customary remarks to journalists before the Budget Session's start, Modi greeted them with ”Ram Ram” (an invocation of Lord Ram) and noted that there is a tradition of not presenting a full budget before the polls.

”We will follow the same tradition and present a full-fledged budget before you after a new government is formed,” he said, adding that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will in her budget, to be tabled on Thursday, come out with measures showing a direction.

Modi has frequently expressed confidence that his government will retain power in the elections.

The prime minister also took an aim at opposition MPs for frequently disrupting Parliamentary proceedings, saying those habituated to creating a ruckus and disrobing democratic values should introspect as they meet in the last session before the polls.

If these MPs enquire in even their own Parliamentary constituencies, they will find that no one remembers those behind such ruckus and disruptions, Modi said.

But those who benefited Parliament with their superb ideas, even if they were sharply critical in their views, are remembered by a very big section of people, he said.

Their words will become a part of history, he said.

Modi said he believed that a big section of the country's democracy-loving people will appreciate the conduct of those MPs who used their wisdom and talent and showed their concerns for the masses, even though they might have been critical in their views.

But no one will probably remember those whose behaviour was all about negativity and creating a ruckus, the prime minister asserted.

These MPs should not let go of the opportunity by the way of this last session before the polls and present the best of their ideas, he said.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had suspended 146 MPs in the last session for their relentless disruption of proceedings over a host of issues, including security breach in the lower House. All of them will be participating in the Budget Session but the government has cautioned that bringing placards in the chambers and causing disruptions in violation of rules may invite disciplinary action.

Expressing confidence about people's support to the ruling BJP-led NDA in the elections, he said, ”I am of the firm belief that the country is moving forward and touching new heights of progress … the country is experiencing all-round and all-inclusive development. This journey will go on continuously with people's blessings.” Modi said President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of lawmakers and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the budget on Thursday is in a way festival of women power.

The Republic Day parade saw the showcase of women power and the first session of Parliament in its new building recorded the passage of the women's reservation bill, he said in a reference to a host of developments under his government to boost women's participation in different sectors.