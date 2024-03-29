PM Modi Reflects On Lesson Of Forgiveness On Good Friday

New Delhi, Mar 29: As Christians worldwide paused to commemorate Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to reflect on the significant sacrifice made by Jesus Christ. In a thoughtful tweet, PM Modi acknowledged the profound meaning behind Good Friday and highlighted the powerful message of compassion and forgiveness that resonates from this solemn observance.

Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his acceptance of immense suffering to redeem humanity from sin. By willingly enduring crucifixion, Jesus demonstrated his boundless love for mankind and set an example of supreme sacrifice. PM Modi recognized the magnitude of this act through which Jesus embraced the cross to absolve others of their misdeeds.

More than a religious commemoration, Good Friday carries a profound life lesson for all. It teaches that true tolerance lies in having the ability to forgive wrongs against oneself. While crucifixion was a brutal punishment, Jesus responded with mercy instead of vengeance – a lesson in nonviolence and reconciliation. PM Modi emphasized that in difficult times, we can draw inner strength from Jesus' example of compassion even in the face of extreme oppression.

By acknowledging the teachings of Good Friday, PM Modi highlighted the shared values of diversity, brotherhood and universal compassion that cut across faiths. As the leader of a pluralistic democracy, his message of reflecting on Christ's sacrifice aimed to promote harmony among all sections of society. On this holy day, may Jesus' lesson of forgiveness continue to inspire humanity towards a more just and peaceful world.