PM Modi Pays Tributes To Nehru On Birth Anniversary

NEW DELHI, Nov 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

Nehru, India's first prime minister, was born in Prayagraj in 1889 and was one of the leading faces of the country's freedom struggle. His admirers credit him for nurturing democratic roots in the country.

Mr. Modi said on X, “Tributes to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary.”