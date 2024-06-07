back to top
PM Modi meets LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi before staking claim to form NDA government

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, Jun 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences here on Friday, before staking claim to form the Government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.
Modi visited Advani soon after being chosen as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, leader of the BJP parliamentary party and leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha. After meeting Advani, he went to the residence of Joshi, a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Modi was later scheduled to go to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to call on President Droupadi Murmu for staking claim to form the Government.
While the BJP has got 240 seats, the Democratic Alliance (NDA) has got 293 seats and enjoys majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha. (Agencies)

Opposition In New Lok Sabha Would Be Stronger: Farooq Abdullah
Need To Ensure Arbitration Institutions Are Not Controlled By “Self-Perpetrating Clique”: CJI
