back to top
Search
    IndiaPM Modi making plans to travel within country, abroad but ‘studiously avoiding’...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    PM Modi making plans to travel within country, abroad but ‘studiously avoiding’ Manipur, says Congress

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 14: The Congress on Saturday (September 14, 2024) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur situation and said he continues to make plans to travel in other parts of the country and abroad, but “studiously avoiding” a visit to the “most troubled state”.

    Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that on May 3, 2023, Manipur began burning and on June 4, 2023, a three-member Commission of Enquiry was set up to investigate the causes and spread of violence and riots.

    “It was given six months to submit its report. No report has been submitted till now. The Commission has just been given time till Nov 24, 2024 to do so,” he said.

    “Meanwhile the anguish and agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated. And the non-biological PM continues to make plans to travel in other parts of the country and abroad, studiously avoiding a visit to this most troubled state,” Mr. Ramesh said in his post on X.

    His remarks come a day after the Centre granted time till November 20 to a Commission of Inquiry to submit a report on its investigations into the series of violence in Manipur that has claimed more than 220 lives so far.

    The commission, headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, was set up on June 4, 2023.

    The panel, also comprising retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar, was mandated to make inquiries with respect to the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting the members of different communities which took place in Manipur since May 3, 2023.

    More than 220 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    No competition between Hindi and other languages, they are friends: Amit Shah
    Next article
    Security forces intensify Anti-Terror operations across Jammu regions
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Indian set-up operates by itself, goal will be to protect that: New bowling coach Morkel

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chennai, Sep 14: "What isn't broken shouldn't be mended”...

    Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to incessant rain; ASI claims no damage

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agra, Sep 14: The main dome of the Taj...

    Chatting with ChatGPT found to soften beliefs of conspiracy theorists

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 14: A ‘conversation’ with a chatbot...

    Massive landslide affects connectivity on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 14: A massive landslide hit the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian set-up operates by itself, goal will be to protect that:...

    Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to incessant...

    Chatting with ChatGPT found to soften beliefs of conspiracy theorists