back to top
Search
IndiaPM Modi leads roadshow in Patna
India

PM Modi leads roadshow in Patna

By: Northlines

Date:

Patna, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led a roadshow in Bihar’s capital Patna with a massive crowd turning up to greet him.

Standing atop a saffron-coloured vehicle, modelled as a chariot, PM Modi was seen waving at the large number of people gathered on both sides of the road.

The 2.5-km long roadshow that commenced at 7.15 PM from Bhattacharya Road-Pirmuhani crossing will culminate at Udyog Bhavan in the vicinity of Gandhi Maidan here.

Modi was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and BJP candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat Ravi Shankar Prasad.

People gathered on both sides of the road cheered for the prime minister and waved cutouts of the BJP’s election symbol ‘lotus’ as Modi greeted them from his vehicle.

The crowd also shouted slogans and showered flower petals as the decorated vehicle with PM Modi standing atop it passed.

After the roadshow, the PM will stay the night at the Raj Bhavan.

On Monday, the prime minister is scheduled to visit Takht Harmandir, the famous Sikh shrine, situated in the old city area, where Guru Gobind Singh was born and spent his childhood.

Later in the day, he will address three election rallies in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran.

Previous article
Home Minister Shah poses 5 questions before Rahul Gandhi, asks him to make his stand clear
Next article
Kejriwal announces ‘Kejriwal Ki Guarantee’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

‘Will Stop Attacking Adani-Ambani If They Give Us Money…’: Congress’ Adhir Ranjan, BJP terms as political extortion

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader who till recently was...

Nadda, Shah, Rajnath assert PM Modi will keep leading Govt

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 11 : Senior BJP leaders, including...

Badrinath Temple opens for devotees

Northlines Northlines -
Dehradun, May 12: The doors of the Badrinath temple...

Cong claims Kharge’s helicopter checked in Bihar, says poll officials ‘Targeting’ Oppn Leaders

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 12: Opposition leaders are being targeted...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Will Stop Attacking Adani-Ambani If They Give Us Money…’: Congress’ Adhir...

Nadda, Shah, Rajnath assert PM Modi will keep leading Govt

Badrinath Temple opens for devotees