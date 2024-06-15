PM Modi holds bilateral talks with French Prez, UK PM, Ukrainian Prez in sidelines of G7

Apulia (Italy)/New Delhi, June 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, with UK PM Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 in Italy.

The PM posted on X that he had an excellent meeting with “my friend” the French President, with the talks covering subjects like defence and security.

“Had an excellent meeting with my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. This is our fourth meeting in one year, indicating the priority we accord to strong India-French ties. Our talks covered numerous subjects such as defence, security, technology, AI, Blue Economy and more. We also discussed how to encourage innovation and research among the youth. I conveyed my best wishes to him on the hosting of the Paris Olympics, which begins next month.”

The French President, in a post on X on his talks with Modi, said that the momentum of the bilateral ties is very good.

“At the G7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I discussed the main issues of the strategic partnership that unites India and France, in the fields of energy, defense, research, and culture, and I must say: what momentum!”

On his talks with the UK Premier, PM Modi said he reiterated his commitment to strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of his government. They also discussed cementing ties in the defence sector.

The PM said on X: “It was a delight to meet PM @RishiSunak in Italy. I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government. There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade. We also talked about further cementing ties in the defence sector.”

The UK in a statement on the talks said that PM Sunak congratulated Prime Minister Modi on securing a third term in the world's largest democratic election.

“They discussed their mutual commitment to the security and prosperity of both countries and saluted the strength of the relationship.

“Prime Minister Sunak said he was pleased that India will send high level representatives to the Ukraine Peace Summit this weekend.”

The MEA spokesperson posted that the two leaders discussed implementation of the Roadmap 2030 and progress made in the ongoing FTA negotiations.

“The two leaders took stock of bilateral relations in areas of defence and security, trade and economic collaboration, critical and high technology sectors and people to people connect. They discussed implementation of Roadmap 2030 and progress made in ongoing FTA negotiations.”

On his talks with the Ukrainian President, PM Modi said the discussions were very productive and that India is eager to further cement bilateral ties with Ukraine.

“Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Ukrainian President's office said on the talks that President Zelenskyy congratulated Narendra Modi on his winning the elections and wished the Indian people peace and prosperity.

“During the meeting, the leaders discussed the development of bilateral relations and the possibility of exchanging experience in the use of new technologies in agriculture.

“The President spoke about the functioning of the Black Sea transport corridor, which makes it possible to increase exports of sunflower oil to India and turnover of other categories of goods.”

Zelenskyy also informed PM Modi “on the preparations for the Global Peace Summit and thanked the Prime Minister of India for the expected presence of the high-level delegation at the event. The leaders discussed the agenda of the Summit”.

The MEA spokesperson posted that PM Modi conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

The peace summit on the Ukraine conflict will he held at Bürgenstock in Lucerne on June 15 and 16.

Switzerland has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend it.