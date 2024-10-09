back to top
Search
    IndiaPM Modi hails NC’s J&K Win, says proud of BJP Show
    India

    PM Modi hails NC’s J&K Win, says proud of BJP Show

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated  and Conference for their commendable performance in the Assembly elections and said he was proud of the BJP's performance too.

    “I thank all those who have voted for our party and placed their trust in us. I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of our Karyakartas,” the PM said.

    He added these elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been very special.

    “They were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A), and witnessed a high turnout, thus showing the people's belief in democracy. I compliment each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir for this,” the PM said.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Wangchuk, others continue indefinite hunger strike at Delhi
    Next article
    Democracy revived in J&K where once reign of terror prevailed: Shah
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Democracy revived in J&K where once reign of terror prevailed: Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 8: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    Wangchuk, others continue indefinite hunger strike at Delhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday continued...

    Priority of Alliance Govt in J&K will be to restore Statehood: Cong

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 8: The Congress on Tuesday said...

    Congress spent Rs 585 crore on 2024 Lok Sabha election, 4 state assembly polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies NEW DELHI: The Congress, which had claimed a cash...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jamaat-e-Islami, AIP fail to make impact in Assembly polls While JeI...

    Fall of PDP: From 28 seats in 2014 to just 3...

    NC’s Polls-Victory Euphoria may not last long!