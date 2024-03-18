PM Modi Congratulates Putin On Re-Election

New Delhi, Mar 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election to the top office on March 18 and said that he is looking forward to further strengthening the “time-tested” ties between the two countries.

“Warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation,” Modi said in a post on ‘X'. “Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come,” he said.

Reports from Moscow said Mr. Putin won a historic fifth term as Russia's president in a landslide victory. There has been criticism of the election process by some Western countries.

“If we talk about the illegitimacy of elections in our country, then we should probably talk about the illegitimacy of those 87% of the votes of the population…that were cast for President Putin. This is absurd,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a media briefing in Moscow.