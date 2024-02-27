PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Human Space Flight Mission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Feb 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the names of the four astronauts who are undergoing training for the country's maiden human space flight mission, Gaganyaan.

The four astronauts are — Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, Modi said at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near here.

Bestowing ‘astronaut wings' to them, the PM said they are four forces that encompass the aspirations of 1.4 billion people of the country.

After four decades, an Indian was poised to venture into space and “this time around the countdown, the timing, and even the rocket would be ours”, he said.

The PM further said he was proud and happy that most components used in the Gaganyaan human flight mission are made in India.

The PM also emphasised upon the “important role” played by women in the country's space programme and said those like Chandrayaan–the moon mission and Gaganyaan would not be possible without their contribution and participation.

Modi also said India's success in the space sector was not only sowing the seeds of scientific temperament in the country's young generation, but was also helping in it emerge as a dynamic global player in the 21st century by showcasing significant developmental strides across various sectors.

The PM was at the VSSC to inaugurate three major technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Modi, accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, also took a walkthrough of the exhibition of the various ISRO projects showcased at VSSC.

The Prime Minister also reviewed ISRO's Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme during his visit.

Modi, accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, also took a walkthrough of the exhibition of the various ISRO projects showcased at VSSC.

The projects inaugurated by Modi are– a Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC, a Semi-Cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility at ISRO's propulsion complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, and the PSLV Integration Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

These three projects, which will provide world-class technical facilities for the space sector, have been developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1,800 crore.

VSSC, the lead centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation, is responsible for the design and development of launch vehicle technology.

The Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC produces controlled uniform airflow over scaled models of rockets and aircraft to evaluate their aerodynamic characteristics and designs. It features a test section size of 1.2 meters and can generate speeds ranging from subsonic to supersonic, up to 4 times the speed of sound (Mach number 4.0).

The Mahendragiri unit is a state-of-the-art facility capable of handling large flows of propellants. It stands 51 meters tall and has a flame deflector depth of 30 meters.

The PSLV Integration Facilities at Sriharikota were developed to increase launch frequency from the First Launch Pad (FLP) and include Integration Building, Service Building, Rail Track, and associated systems.

These inauguration of these facilities mark significant advancements in India's space exploration capabilities. (Agencies)