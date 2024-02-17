PM lays stone of AIIMS-Rewari, says he has fulfilled all guarantees

Rewari: Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his guarantee was with all those who had nothing to offer as guarantee. He said his government had provided small farmers the guarantee of the PM Samman Nidhi. Similarly, people belonging to the SC category and Backward Classes were benefiting from government schemes and were getting loans.



Modi was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the much-awaited AIIMS project at Majra-Bhalkhi village here today.

Besides AIIMS, he also laid the stone of some other development projects, including the Gurugram Metro project, and inaugurated the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi rail lines through the virtual mode.



The PM claimed that he had fulfilled all his guarantees, be it the execution of the one rank, one pension scheme, abrogation of Article 370, construction of the Ram Temple, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, launch of welfare schemes or development projects.



“Setting up of the AIIMS project in Rewari was also my guarantee and the work to execute it has started. Fifteen new AIIMS have been sanctioned after 2014. More than 300 medical colleges have been established in the past decade, while only 380 medical colleges were established after Independence till 2014,” he said.



Having a dig at Congress leaders, Modi said those who used to think that Lord Rama was imaginary and never wanted the temple to be built in Ayodhya had also started chanting “Jai Siya Ram”.

“Do not forget the Congress, this is the party which promoted corruption and separatism during its regime. People have rejected it due to its politics of lies and its leaders are quitting the party one after the other,” Modi said.



Reminiscing about his first campaign rally in Rewari when he was declared the prime ministerial candidate by the BJP in 2013, Modi said at that time, Rewari had given him blessings for victory. Now, he was back in Rewari seeking their blessings, aiming for the BJP government to cross the 400-seat mark.



He urged the youth, particularly those preparing to vote for the first time, to continue to bless the “double engine” government, symbolising the synergy between the central and state administrations in driving development initiatives. Modi also highlighted development projects being executed in Haryana.

“Hundreds of companies from around the world are operating in Haryana, providing employment opportunities to the youth. The state is emerging as an excellent place for investment in India,” the PM said.



Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude to the PM for laying the foundation stone of development projects.



Union Minister Rao Inderjit said the work done under the leadership of PM Modi in the past 10 years was not just remarkable but also unparalleled.



Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal, BJP state in-charge Biplab Deb, state party president Nayab Singh Saini and MP Dharambir Singh were among those present on the occasion.