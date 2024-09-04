PM arrives in Singapore for 2-day visit, says India ideal investment destination

Singapore, Sep 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived here for a two-day visit aimed at boosting India-Singapore friendship, deepening ‘strategic partnership' and attracting investment from the Southeast Asian country.

During his visit at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, the prime minister will connect with three generations of Singapore's leadership, officials in New Delhi said.

“Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India's reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties,” Modi posted on X soon after his arrival for his fifth official trip to Singapore.

Modi flew to Singapore after wrapping his visit to Brunei, the first bilateral visit there by an Indian prime minister.

“PM @narendramodi lands in the Lion city, Singapore today. Warmly received by Minister of Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam of Singapore. An action packed agenda lies ahead,” Ministry of External Affair said in a post on X.

The prime minister will receive an official welcome at the Parliament House on Thursday and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

This visit comes days after Wong took over and Modi began his third term as prime minister.

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Modi had posted on X: “I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development.”

Modi, who last visited Singapore in 2018, is accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other government officials.

“The leaders will review the progress of India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said ahead of his departure for Brunei and Singapore.

Modi would call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Wong and Lee will host Modi to separate meals. Modi will also meet with Singaporean business leaders and interact with those in the country's semiconductor ecosystem.

This visit will build synergies in semiconductor ecosystems of Singapore and India. Both PMs will visit a semiconductor manufacturing facility, officials said.

They said MoUs will be signed for cooperation in manpower skilling in the semiconductor sector.

From skilling centres to training and recruitment by Singapore firms, this will help India's youth with better skills and opportunities, officials added. (Agencies)