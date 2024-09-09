Plantation drive held as a part of SVEEP campaign at Model Higher Secondary School in Jammu

As part of the SVEEP campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, a plantation drive was held at Model Higher Secondary School, Domana, Block Bhalwal.*Sh. P. K. Pole, IAS*, Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, led the the initiative, accompanied by Sh. Sachin Kumar Vaishya, IAS Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Director Forest Protection Force, J&K.Also present on the occasion were Dr.Vikas Sharma,ACD Jammu(Nodal Officer SVEEP-Jammu) and Officers from the District Administration,Chief Electoral Office & Forest Department.



This initiative highlights the commitment to both voter awareness and environmental sustainability, engaging students, staff and the local community in promoting a greener future and stronger democratic participation.