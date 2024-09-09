back to top
Search
    JammuPlantation drive held as a part of SVEEP campaign at Model Higher...
    JammuJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    Plantation drive held as a part of SVEEP campaign at Model Higher Secondary School in Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    As part of the SVEEP campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, a plantation drive was held at Model Higher Secondary School, Domana, Block Bhalwal.*Sh. P. K. Pole, IAS*, Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, led the the initiative, accompanied by Sh. Sachin Kumar Vaishya, IAS Deputy Commissioner, , Director Forest Protection Force, J&K.Also present on the occasion were Dr.Vikas Sharma,ACD Jammu(Nodal Officer SVEEP-Jammu) and Officers from the District Administration,Chief Electoral Office & Forest Department.

    This initiative highlights the commitment to both voter awareness and environmental sustainability, engaging students, staff and the local community in promoting a greener future and stronger democratic participation.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Sheikh Rashid’s party proxy of BJP, claims Mehbooba
    Next article
    Farooq Abdullah Pledges to Restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Assembly Elections-2024 |CEO kick starts plantation drive under Green Election initiative in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 9: In order to achieve the target...

    Elon Musk may be world’s first trillionaire by 2027, Adani in 2028

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 9: Elon Musk, the charismatic CEO...

    Sonam Wangchuk urges PM Modi to act on Ladakh’s demands

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 9: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk requested...

    NC, alliance partner Congress set to form next government in J-K: Omar Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    Banihal, Sep 9: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assembly Elections-2024 |CEO kick starts plantation drive under Green Election initiative...

    Elon Musk may be world’s first trillionaire by 2027, Adani in...

    Sonam Wangchuk urges PM Modi to act on Ladakh’s demands