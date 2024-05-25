Pichai talks about AI, Gemini and future of technology in recent interview

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently sat down with a popular tech YouTuber for a insightful discussion about artificial intelligence and the company's progress. In the interview, Pichai touched on a variety of topics relating to AI and how it will impact various aspects of our lives.

When asked what makes Google's AI products stand out, Pichai focused on ease of use and integration. He explained that services like Gemini are designed to seamlessly work across different Google platforms like Search, Gmail and YouTube. This allows users to get answers and assistance no matter what product they are using.

Pichai went into detail about what sets Gemini apart from other AI chatbots. Due to Google's extensive data and search capabilities, Gemini is able to provide responses that are grounded firmly in facts. It also has multimodal abilities that will enable new interaction methods over time, whether through voice, images or other inputs.

On the topic of AI consciousness, Pichai acknowledged this is a complex issue not yet fully understood. While AI may appear conscious, determining true self-awareness requires deeper philosophical discussion. However, he expressed optimism that AI will continue advancing to become more helpful partners through natural conversations.

The CEO shared how people are exploring Gemini's capabilities for various daily needs such as event planning or nutrition questions. As integration with Pixel devices expands through Project Astra, the ways users interact with AI will become even more intuitive. Pichai's hope is that technology champions empowerment and improves lives.