back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirPeople of J&K owners of their land: Farooq
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    People of J&K owners of their land: Farooq

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 5: People of and are not slaves of the Centre but the real owners of their land, Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said.

    “Let me tell you one thing … we are not their slaves. People of this state are the owners of this place, remember it,” Abdullah told reporters at Beerwah in Budgam district.

    The former chief minister made the remark when he was asked if he expected the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after assembly elections.

    Abdullah, who accompanied the party candidate from Beerwah segment for filing of nomination papers, said the supporters of the BJP in Kashmir should come to senses as soon as possible.

    “I tell their lapdogs to get back to their senses. There will be a storm and they will have to face it,” he said.

    On some leaders leaving the National Conference, Abdullah said it is a normal process during the elections.

    “People come and go. What can we do about it? This process goes on during the elections,” he said.

    On separatists contesting elections, the NC president said the question should be asked of those who were raising the pro-Pakistan slogans here.

    Asked about his frequent demand for dialogue between and Pakistan, he said, “These talks can be held by the Prime Minister of India with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, not by Faooq Abdullah.”

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Scions of J&K political families eye electoral debut
    Next article
    Raina files nomination from Nowshera
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka on Congress’s star campaigner list for J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 6: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party...

    J&K Assembly election: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah among BJP’s star campaigners for phase 2

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 6: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its...

    No one can bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashir: Nityanand

    Northlines Northlines -
    Patna, Sep 5: Union Minister of State for Home...

    Terrorist associate arrested with hand grenade

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar: In a major breakthrough against terrorism, Pulwama Police...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-Americans Make TIME 100 Most Influential People in AI 2024

    Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka on Congress’s star campaigner list for J&K

    J&K Assembly election: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah among BJP’s star...