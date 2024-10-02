back to top
    “Peaceful elections, restoration of democracy”: Hardeep Puri on J-K elections

    By: Northlines

    NEW DELHI, Oct 2: Referring to the   and Assembly elections, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that a significant shift from a tumultuous past to a peaceful democratic process marked a restoration of democracy in the region.
    He noted that the region has transitioned from having a “stone-pelting industry” to witnessing a remarkable 65-66% voter turnout considering it a substantial victory.
    “The ground situation in J-K before the elections was, there was an industry called stone-pelting industry…But yesterday's voting turnout was 65-66 per cent, which is a huge victory for us…Peaceful elections were held…There is a restoration of democracy,” Puri said.
    Expressing confidence in the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Union Minister said, “We are sure that the BJP will win the elections…In the coming time, J-K's story will be one of the biggest stories of independent .”
    Puri also attacked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remark about not dying until PM Modi is “removed from power,” and PM Modi will not be the Prime Minister because he wants to; instead, he will be the PM because the people want him to be the prime minister of the country.

    Home Minister Amit Shah Congratulates J&K Voters For Unprecedented Turnout In Phase-3
    Doors open for like-minded parties, individuals: JK Cong chief
