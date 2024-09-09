“Payroll Startup Warp Cuts Ties With Affiliate Over Controversial Social Posts”

According to sources, an account on the social network X that identified as an affiliate of Warp through a verified badge made a number of provocative statements regarding race that sparked significant backlash. Specifically, the account going by the name “Vittorio” implied racial superiority in a post that compared performance between different ethnic groups.

While affiliates are meant to help promote a company's products and services, the relationship with Warp appears to have been loosely managed, allowing content that crossed well beyond acceptable boundaries. Once the situation came to light, Warp was swift to respond, publicly disavowing the posts and removing the affiliate's badge of verification.

Going forward, the young startup says it will take a more selective approach to distributing affiliate credentials, only providing them to individuals the company knows on a personal level. Warp reiterated its mission to build an inclusive payroll platform open to all. However, the incident highlights the risks of unconventional affiliate strategies, particularly where monitoring and oversight may be lacking.