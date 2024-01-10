Pay Bills Or Face Disconnection: MD KPDCL

SRINAGAR, Jan 10: Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Mussarat Islam, today urged consumers to clear their outstanding balance on account of electricity dues, failing which KPDCL shall be left with no option but to further accelerate its disconnection drives as warranted under Section 56 of the Electricity Act.

He further stated that smart meter consumers with arrears are being automatically disconnected if they do not pay their pending power bills.

Expressing serious concern over huge default figures in domestic, commercial and industrial categories, the MD stated that revenue realized on account of clearance of pending bills shall enable KPDCL to have enough resource availability for power purchase which will be critical for providing reliable supply.

The MD also said that huge default figures are taking a toll on the financial health of the Corporation as it would impact the fund flow under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which is aimed at transforming the LT Distribution Network in Kashmir Division.

Seeking cooperation of all consumers in clearing dues, the MD further stated that keeping in view the compulsion for realization of arrears, KPDCL has passed directions to all 19 Electric Divisions to further accelerate disconnection drives of defaulter consumers who are reluctant to pay their energy dues on time.