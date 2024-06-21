Patole claims cracks seen on Atal Setu sea bridge; Cong lying, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jun 21: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday alleged corruption in the construction of the Atul Setu sea bridge connecting south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, saying that cracks have appeared on it within months of inauguration, posing a threat to people's lives.

Patole, who inspected the bridge during the day, claimed that the construction quality of the bridge was poor and that a portion of the road has caved in by one foot.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the opposition party and said it was spreading lies on the issue.

His party and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the nodal agency for the project, said the cracks were not on the bridge itself but on the approach road from Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.

The ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), that connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated in January this year. Built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, this six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea-link.

Talking to reporters, Patole alleged the state government has crossed all limits of corruption and put people's lives at risk.

“A portion of the Atal Setu bridge has developed cracks within three months of the inauguration and a half-a-kilometre-long stretch of the road near Navi Mumbai has caved in by a foot. The state has spent Rs 18,000 crore for the MTHL,” he said.

“The bridge has been named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and yet the government indulged in corruption. This is very unfortunate,” he said.

Reacting to the Congress leader's allegations, BJP said on X that the cracks seen are not on Atal Setu but on the road leading to the bridge.

Immediate repair works were undertaken, it said.

“Stop maligning Atal Setu,” it said.

The MMRDA issued a statement saying, “There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting the MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai.”

During an inspection by the Operation and Maintenance team on June 20, 2024, minor cracks were found on the road surface near the edges at three locations on Ramp 5 (the ramp towards Mumbai), it said.

“These cracks are minor and are located along the edge of the road. It is important to note that these cracks are not due to any structural defects. They are minor longitudinal cracks in the asphalt pavement, which can be effectively repaired without impacting the life or performance of the pavement,” it said.