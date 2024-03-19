Search
IndiaPashupati Paras resigns from Union Cabinet, accuses BJP of injustice
Pashupati Paras resigns from Union Cabinet, accuses BJP of injustice

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 19: Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned on Tuesday and accused the BJP of doing “injustice” with his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party by not including it in the seat-sharing deal with allies for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.

Paras's announcement came at a press conference a day after the BJP-led NDA announced its seat-sharing pact and gave five seats to the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas).

Paras made brief remarks at the press conference about his resignation and did not elaborate about his future plans.

The only ally in the Union Cabinet headed by Modi, he called the prime minister a big leader.

The RLJP president said he was thankful to Modi before expressing his displeasure over the treatment meted out to him. He said he had served the Democratic Alliance with honesty and loyalty but received injustice.

