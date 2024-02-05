Parliamentary Panel To Submit Report In RS On ‘Countering Global Terrorism At Regional And International Levels’

New Delhi, Feb 5: A report on ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels,' crafted by a Parliamentary committee, is scheduled to be submitted in the Rajya Sabha on Monday as the house convenes for the day.

The document from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) will be presented in the Upper House shortly after its assembly at 11 am.

Rajya Sabha MPs Ashok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar will lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Twenty-Eighth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on the ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels'.

In the report, sources said, the committee has provided recommendations to the government on addressing the terrorism threat, encompassing both domestic and international dimensions. The reports of the Parliamentary Committees are significant and the government takes them seriously.

Due to the sheer volume of information and scale of operations that the Indian Parliament is required to undertake, it is not feasible to take up all issues on the floor of the House. Thus, Parliamentary committees– panels made up of MPs– are constituted to deal with such situations and take up sector-specific concerns.

The government is required to table an ‘Action Taken' report for the House to judge the progress made on the suggestions of the committee. Even though committee reports aren't binding on the government, they help the legislature ensure oversight of the executive.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs is a department-related standing committee (DRSC) of selected members of parliament, constituted by the Parliament of India, for the purpose of legislative oversight of the foreign policy, and decision-making of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Besides the report of the Committee, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav is to introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 Bill in the Rajya Sabha later in the day to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The House will later resume discussion over the motion of thanks on the President's address.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also lay on the table, a statement (in English and Hindi) showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24. The Minister will also lay on the Table, a statement (in English and Hindi) showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants in respect of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with Legislature) for the year 2023-24.

She will also lay in the Rajya Sabha statements (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with Legislature), and statement under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006 (in English and Hindi). (AGENCIES)

