Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes Jharkhand-Leg, Rahul Gandhi To Address Public Rally In Ranchi

Jharkhand, Feb 5: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed from Ramgarh on Monday, the fourth day of his yatra in Jharkhand.

After a night halt on Sunday, the yatra resumed from Mahatma Gandhi Chowk in the district today.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally at Indira Gandhi Handloom Process House Ground in the state's capital of Ranchi at 11 am, as per the party's itinerary shared with the media.

Followed by a public meeting at 2 pm in Shaheed Maidan, the yatra, will halt in Khunti at night.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said that the public rally in Ranchi is the main focus of yatra, being spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, today.

“We were halted in Ramgarh at night. A very historic convention of INC was held in Ramgarh in 1940 which was presided over by Abul Kalam Azad. Today we are going to Ranchi, where Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a big public rally,” he said.

Currently, the yatra, which has already covered five states, mostly by bus, is anchored in Jharkhand, where the newly formed government led by Champai Soren is bracing for a floor test.

Hemant Soren, who has been arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with an alleged land scam, tendered his resignation as Jharkhand chief minister, prompting a change of guard.

The legislators in the ruling alliance, who were camping at a private resort in Hyderabad after the swearing-in, have returned to the state.

Responding to this, Jairam Ramesh said, “Hemant Soren resigns on January 31 but it takes 2 days to make Champai Soren the Chief Minister…BJP believes that poaching of MLAs will be easy in Jharkhand and we will break the INDIA alliance.”

Earlier, on Sunday, the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' rolled into Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

Speaking at a public gathering on the sidelines of the ongoing rally, earlier, the Wayanad MP said the Congress's fight was against the ‘hatred' in the hearts of ‘the BJP people'.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

A follow-up to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot–from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar–the Yatra 2.0 is following a hybrid format. (AGENCIES)