back to top
Search
    IndiaParis Paralympics 2024:Preethi Pal wins historic 100m bronze at Paris Paralympics, wins...
    IndiaInternationalLatest News

    Paris Paralympics 2024:Preethi Pal wins historic 100m bronze at Paris Paralympics, wins India’s first-ever track medal

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Paris, Aug 30: Preethi Pal won 's first athletics medal in a Paralympics track event as she clinched a bronze in the women's T35 100m competition with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds at the Paris Games on Friday.
    All the athletics medals India had won since the 1984 edition of the Paralympics have come from field events.

    The 23-year-old Preethi, a farmer's daughter from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, opened India's athletics medal account on the second day of competitions.
    Preethi had come to Paris after winning a bronze in the same event at the Para Athletics Championships in May.
    China's Zhou Xia (13.58) and Guo Qianqian (13.74) won the gold and silver respectively.
    “More glory for India as Preeti Pal wins a Bronze medal in the 100m T35 event at the #Paralympics2024. Congratulations to her. This success will certainly motivate budding athletes,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
    The result was a repeat of the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan, as the same Chinese runners Xia and Qianqian had won gold and silver there too.
    T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.
    “This was my first Paralympics and I am still yet to believe that I have won a medal,” she said.
    “I am feeling proud that I have won India's first track medal in the Paralympics.”
    Preethi will also compete in the T35 200m event in which she also won a bronze in World Para Athletics Championships.
    She was born to a farmer's family in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. She faced significant physical challenges when she was born as her lower body was plastered for six days after birth. Weak legs and an irregular leg posture made her prone to various diseases.
    She underwent various traditional treatments to strengthen her legs, including wearing calipers for eight years from the age of five.
    At 17, Preethi's perspective began to change when she watched the Paralympic Games on social media. But her life-changing moment came when she met Paralympic athlete Fatima Khatoon, who introduced her to para-athletics.
    With Fatima's support, Preethi competed in the state championships and events from 2018 onwards. She qualified for the Asian Para Games last year in China, where she finished fourth in both the 100m and 200m sprints.
    She moved to Delhi to train under coach Gajender Singh and fine tuned her running techniques, leading to her winning a bronze medal each in 100m and 200m in World Para Athletics Championships.
    She also received out of pocket allowance under Target Olympic Podium Scheme of the government and other financial assistance for training and competition.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K peaceful, no one wants Article 370 back, says G Kishan Reddy
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K peaceful, no one wants Article 370 back, says G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 30: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on...

    J&K Govt Order : Ex-DMO Kathua Placed Under Suspension

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 30: The Mining Department of  Jammu and Kashmir Government...

    NC had to ‘sacrifice’ many seats for alliance with Congress: Omar Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 30: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar...

    India’s Q1 GDP growth rate slows down to 6.7%

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 30: India’s gross domestic product slowed...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K peaceful, no one wants Article 370 back, says G Kishan...

    J&K Govt Order : Ex-DMO Kathua Placed Under Suspension

    NC had to ‘sacrifice’ many seats for alliance with Congress: Omar...