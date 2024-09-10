back to top
    Paralympic medalists to get Rs 75, 50 and 30 lakh for Gold, Silver, Bronze
    Latest News

    Paralympic medalists to get Rs 75, 50 and 30 lakh for Gold, Silver, Bronze

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 10: Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced cash awards of Rs 75 lakh to the gold medallists, Rs 50 lakh for the silver winners and Rs 30 lakh for the Indian athletes who have won bronze in the just-concluded Paralympic Games in Paris.

    Those excelling in mixed teams events, like archer Sheetal Devi, will get richer by Rs 22.5 lakh.
    The minister announced this during an event organised to felicitate the medallists at the mega-event.
    Mandaviya also pledged full support and facilities for para-athletes to aim for more medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.
    “The country is rising in Paralympics and para sports. From 4 medals in 2016, have won 19 medals in Tokyo and 29 in Paris with 18th place finish,” Mandaviya said.
    “We will provide all the facilities to all of our para-athletes so that we can win more medals and gold medals in 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.”
    India concluded their historic Paris Paralympics campaign with 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, marking the country's best performance in the competition's history.
    India also crossed the 50-medal mark in Paralympic Games history with their excellent performance.
    Swarmed by hundreds of supporters, India's Paralympic medal-winners returned to a jubilant welcome on Tuesday after securing the unprecedented haul in the French capital.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

