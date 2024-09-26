back to top
Search
    IndiaParacetamol, Pan D Among 53 Medicines To Fail Drug Regulator’s Quality Test;...
    India

    Paracetamol, Pan D Among 53 Medicines To Fail Drug Regulator’s Quality Test; Raise Safety Concerns

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI, Sept 26: The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) declared more than 50 drugs, including paracetamol, Pan D, and calcium supplements, as ‘not of standard quality' in its recent monthly report, raising safety concerns regarding their usage.

    In its August 2024 report, the central drug regulator identified paracetamol, vitamin D and calcium supplements, high blood pressure medications, and certain anti-diabetes pills under the “Not of Standard Quality (NSQ Alert)” category. NSQ alerts are generated from random monthly sampling conducted by state drug officers.

    Medicines that failed the quality check include vitamin C and D3 tablets, Shelcal, vitamin B complex, vitamin C softgels, anti-acid Pan-D, paracetamol tablets (IP 500 mg), the anti-diabetic drug Glimepiride, and the high blood pressure medication Telmisartan. These products were manufactured by several companies, including Hetero Drugs, Alkem Laboratories, Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Pure & Cure Healthcare, and Meg Lifesciences, among others.

     

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Domestic Violence Act Applicable To Every Woman Irrespective Of Religious Affiliation: SC
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Domestic Violence Act Applicable To Every Woman Irrespective Of Religious Affiliation: SC

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Correspondent NEW DELHI:  The Protection of Women from Domestic...

    ‘Why is PM Modi ‘ ignoring’ demand for granting Marathi classical language’

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI:  The Congress on Thursday alleged that Prime...

    Sanjay Raut Sentenced To 15-Day Jail In Defamation Case Filed By Somaiya’s Wife; Gets Bail

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Thursday convicted Shiv Sena...

    Justice Nidhin Madhukar sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala HC

    Northlines Northlines -
    THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justice Nidhin Madhukar Jamdar was sworn in as...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Domestic Violence Act Applicable To Every Woman Irrespective Of Religious Affiliation:...

    ‘Why is PM Modi ‘ ignoring’ demand for granting Marathi classical...

    Sanjay Raut Sentenced To 15-Day Jail In Defamation Case Filed By...