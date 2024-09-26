Paracetamol, Pan D Among 53 Medicines To Fail Drug Regulator’s Quality Test; Raise Safety Concerns

Agencies

NEW DELHI, Sept 26: The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) declared more than 50 drugs, including paracetamol, Pan D, and calcium supplements, as ‘not of standard quality' in its recent monthly report, raising safety concerns regarding their usage.

In its August 2024 report, the central drug regulator identified paracetamol, vitamin D and calcium supplements, high blood pressure medications, and certain anti-diabetes pills under the “Not of Standard Quality (NSQ Alert)” category. NSQ alerts are generated from random monthly sampling conducted by state drug officers.

Medicines that failed the quality check include vitamin C and D3 tablets, Shelcal, vitamin B complex, vitamin C softgels, anti-acid Pan-D, paracetamol tablets (IP 500 mg), the anti-diabetic drug Glimepiride, and the high blood pressure medication Telmisartan. These products were manufactured by several companies, including Hetero Drugs, Alkem Laboratories, Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Pure & Cure Healthcare, and Meg Lifesciences, among others.