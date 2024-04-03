Palestinians renew bid for UN membership buoyed by international support

The Palestinian leadership has reignited their campaign to attain complete recognition at the United Nations. In a crucial move, the Palestinian envoy to the UN formally requested that their 2011 application for membership be reconsidered. This comes as the recent conflict in Gaza highlighted the need for international support.

As per documents obtained, Riyad Mansour sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 3rd asking to reevaluate the longstanding bid. Originally introduced seven years ago, the proposal never came up for a vote at the Security Council. Now with renewed urgency, the Palestinians hope for Council discussion and a recommendation this month.

Their goal of full UN membership would acknowledge Palestinian statehood globally. For decades, the people have pushed this agenda as a means for legitimate representation on par with Israel. While granted non-member observer status in 2012, only joining as a full state fulfills their vision.

Arab League, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Non-Aligned Movement members also penned a joint letter backing Palestine's membership demand. They highlighted that over 140 states worldwide have already accorded bilateral recognition to the Palestinian state.

However, significant hurdles remain. UN guidelines require Security Council endorsement before taking it to the General Assembly. But the US reportedly may exercise its veto power there to torpedo chances. Some European nations have meanwhile signaled a willingness to consider sole recognition if statehood efforts at the UN fail.

For Palestinians, restarting the push now leverages the global spotlight on their situation. Whether it can progress amid an uncertain geopolitical climate remains to be seen. But underscoring their resolve, regaining full UN status stays a core Palestinian priority.