Search
InternationalPalestinians renew bid for UN membership buoyed by international support
International

Palestinians renew bid for UN membership buoyed by international support

By: Northlines

Date:

The Palestinian leadership has reignited their campaign to attain complete recognition at the United Nations. In a crucial move, the Palestinian envoy to the UN formally requested that their 2011 application for membership be reconsidered. This comes as the recent conflict in Gaza highlighted the need for support.

As per documents obtained, Riyad Mansour sent a to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 3rd asking to reevaluate the longstanding bid. Originally introduced seven years ago, the proposal never came up for a vote at the Security Council. Now with renewed urgency, the Palestinians hope for Council discussion and a recommendation this month.

Their goal of full UN membership would acknowledge Palestinian statehood globally. For decades, the people have pushed this agenda as a means for legitimate representation on par with Israel. While granted non-member observer status in 2012, only joining as a full state fulfills their vision.

Arab League, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Non-Aligned Movement members also penned a joint letter backing Palestine's membership demand. They highlighted that over 140 states worldwide have already accorded bilateral recognition to the Palestinian state.

However, significant hurdles remain. UN guidelines require Security Council endorsement before taking it to the General Assembly. But the US reportedly may exercise its veto power there to torpedo chances. Some European nations have meanwhile signaled a willingness to consider sole recognition if statehood efforts at the UN fail.

For Palestinians, restarting the push now leverages the global spotlight on their situation. Whether it can progress amid an uncertain geopolitical climate remains to be seen. But underscoring their resolve, regaining full UN status stays a core Palestinian priority.

Previous article
At Wreath Laying Ceremony For Slain Officer, DGP Swain Pledges To Wipe Out Crime
Next article
10 Gentle Yoga Poses to Help Manage Arthritis: Exercises for Improving Joint Flexibility
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

When will the stranded crew of container ship Dali be able to disembark after causing Baltimore bridge collapse?

Northlines Northlines -
A week has now passed since the container ship...

Tulsi Gabbard Turned Down Offer to be Vice Presidential Candidate for Independent Presidential Run

Northlines Northlines -
Robert F Kennedy Jr had approached former congresswoman Tulsi...

Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake and Tsunami Strike Taiwan and Nearby Japan

Northlines Northlines -
A strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan during morning...

Second case of human bird flu infection emerges from Texas as avian influenza spread continues in US

Northlines Northlines -
The spread of the avian influenza virus, commonly known...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

At SCO Meet, Doval Flags Concerns Over Cross-Border Terrorism; Mentions LeT,...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Boxer Vijender Singh Joins BJP

PDP and NC to contest separately in Kashmir for first time,...