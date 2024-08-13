back to top
    Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along Punjab Border
    India

    Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along Punjab Border

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Jalandhar: A suspected Pakistani intruder trying to infiltrate into from the border was shot dead by the BSF amid an ongoing “high alert” ahead of Independence Day.

    A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said the man was spotted “surreptitiously” crossing the boundary in the Dal village of Tarn Taran district around 8:30 pm on Monday and approaching the border fence. The BSF personnel on duty challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued to advance towards the border security fence, the spokesperson said.

    “Sensing imminent danger and keeping in view the high alert situation on the border in the wake of the forthcoming Independence Day, the troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder, neutralising him on the spot,” he said. “Vigilant BSF troops once again successfully foiled the nefarious intentions of cross-border terror syndicate to carry out this infiltration bid into the Indian territory from across the border,” said the spokesperson.

    The BSF, which guards the 553-kilometre-long India-Pakistan frontier in Punjab, has declared a high alert on the frontline from August 10 in the wake of Independence Day events on August 15.

     

    Some People Unable To Digest India’s Fast Pace Of Development, Says VP Dhankhar
    Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted 21-day furlough
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

