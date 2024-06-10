Pakistani fan who sold his tractor to watch match ‘disheartened’ with team’s performance against India

New York, Jun 10: Pakistan's seventh loss to India in the ICC T20 World Cup history was a source of joy for Indian fans and heartbreaking for the fans of Men in Green, particularly a fan who had sold his tractor to catch his favourite stars in action.



Jasprit Bumrah's miserly three-wicket haul which applied pressure on Pakistan batters and a counter-attacking, match-saving knock by Rishabh Pant powered India to a narrow win at a packed Nassau County Stadium, which keeps India's World Cup dreams alive with two more group stage games to go.

Following the match, the scenes outside the stadium were worth witnessing and marvelling over as there was a ‘sea of Blue' performing energetic dance steps on dhols and chanting “India India”.

Among these was a heartbroken Pakistan fan who had sold his tractor to get a ticket worth 3,000 USD but could not get to witness his team winning the game.

The fan said, “I have sold my tractor to get a ticket worth 3,000 USD. When we saw the score of Indian team, we did not think that we were going to lose this game. We thought it was an achievable score. The game was in our hands but after Babar Azam got out, people were disheartened. I congratulate you all (Indian fans).”

Meanwhile, fans in Indore and Madhya Pradesh took to the streets to celebrate India's triumph. Cheers and sounds of fireworks filled the air as hundreds of fans thronged the streets.