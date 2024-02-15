Pakistan violates truce pact, panic grips people in Jammu

Jammu: The Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on Wednesday by resorting to unprovoked firing at a BSF post along the international border in the RS Pura sector here, officials said.

Gunfire exchanged for 25 minutes



– According to the BSF, its personnel manning the border outpost in Makwal retaliated to the firing from across the border and the exchange lasted for 25 minutes, beginning at 5.50 pm.



– There was no casualty on the Indian side. On the November 8-9 night, a BSF jawan was killed during Pak's firing in Ramgarh.

The residents of the area said the incident triggered panic among them. “At about 5:50 pm, the Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing which was befittingly responded by the BSF troops. The firing stopped at 6:15 pm,” the Public Relations Office of the BSF, Jammu frontier said. It added that the troops are on high alert.

Officials said the BSF personnel manning the border outpost in Makwal came under fire from across the border, prompting a strong retaliation. They added that there was no casualty or damage on the Indian side.



On the intervening night of November 8-9 last year, a BSF jawan was killed in firing by the Pakistan Rangers in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, the first death on the Indian side since February 25, 2021, when a renewed ceasefire was agreed upon by the two neighbouring countries.

On October 26 last year, two BSF personnel and a woman were injured in cross-border firing in Jammu's Arnia sector, while another jawan of the border-guarding force was injured in a similar incident on October 17.



The officials said senior officers are monitoring the situation and the security personnel deployed all along the IB have been asked to remain on high alert.

The ceasefire violation comes at a time when the administration is preparing for PM Narendra Modi's visit to the UT on February 20. Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Jammu.



Former sarpanch of Badyal Brahmana Binny Sharma said the ceasefire violation by Pakistan disturbed the peaceful atmosphere. The BSF has asked farmers not to go near the border till further orders, Sharma said.



Another border resident, Preetam Lal, said they got frightened by the sudden firing.