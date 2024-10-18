Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali take all 20 wickets against England in historic Test match victory

In a momentous occasion, Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali combined to pick up all 20 wickets that fell in the second Test against England in Multan.

This is the first time since 1972 that two bowlers have taken every wicket in a Test match for their team. Neither Sajid nor Noman were part of the Pakistan squad for the first Test but were drafted into the playing XI for the second match after a selection overhaul.

The duo spun a web around the England batting lineup, with Sajid picking up figures of 7/111 and 2/93 while Noman contributed with 3/101 and a match-winning spell of 8/46 in the second innings that helped Pakistan bowl out England for 202.

This remarkable feat helped Pakistan register their first Test victory on home soil since February 2021, ending their 1111-match winless streak. Captain Shan Masood was under pressure having lost his previous six matches in charge but will be delighted with how his relatively inexperienced team performed, especially the two spinners.

“It'll be special for everyone because it's come after some tough times and it's kept us hungry. We are just glad that we were able to put the plans in place, get 20 wickets and were able to back it up some decent first and second innings scores,” said Masood after Pakistan's victory.