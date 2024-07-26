Pak using terror, proxy wars to stay relevant: PM’s stern message on 25th anniversary of Kargil victory

DRASS (Ladakh), July 26: In a stern warning to Islamabad on the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Pakistan has been trying to stay relevant by using terrorism and proxy wars and Indian soldiers will crush all terror attempts with full force.

Addressing a ceremony at the Kargil memorial in Dras, Modi said “falsehood and terror” were brought down to their knees by the truth in the 1999 war. He also noted that Pakistan has not learnt anything from its past.

“Today, I am speaking at a place from where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed,” Modi said in the presence of India's top military brass.

Condemning terrorism, Modi said Pakistan has always faced defeat in the past and asserted that the evil intentions of terrorists will never be fulfilled.

“Pakistan has not learnt anything from its past and has continued to wage war in the garb of terrorism and proxy wars to stay relevant,” he said.

“Our bravehearts will trample all the terror attempts,” Modi asserted.

The prime minister also paid glowing tributes to soldiers who had made supreme sacrifices in the Kargil war.

“In Kargil, we not only won the war, we presented an incredible example of truth, restraint and strength,” he remarked.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, the prime minister said, reminds us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal.

“The nation is forever indebted and deeply grateful to the mighty superheroes of our armed forces,” Modi said.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory after a nearly three-month battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan.

In his remarks at the Shraddhanjali Samaroh, Modi said the victory in Kargil war was not of any government or any party.

“This victory belongs to the country.”

Recalling the days of the Kargil war, Modi said he was fortunate to be amidst soldiers back then and added that he still remembers how the soldiers carried out a difficult operation at such a height.

“I salute the brave sons of the country who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland,” he said.

“India will overcome all challenges that come in the way of development, be it Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The abrogation of Article 370, Modi reminded, will complete five years on August 5 and today's Jammu and Kashmir is talking about a new future full of dreams.

Modi gave examples of progress in Jammu and Kashmir and mentioned G20 meetings being held in the union territory.

“This heaven on earth is swiftly moving in the direction of peace and prosperity,” the prime minister added.Before his address, Modi remotely carried out the “first blast” of the strategic Shinkun La Tunnel project that will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh.

“This tunnel will open doors of new possibilities for the development and better future of Ladakh,” he said.

The prime minister said the tunnel will make the lives of people of Ladakh easier given the numerous hardships they face due to the region's extreme weather.

Underlining the government's efforts to boost ease of living and provide more services for the people of Ladakh, Modi mentioned an approximate six-time increase in the budget from Rs 1,100 crore to Rs 6,000 crore in the last five years.

“Be it roads, electricity, water, education, power supply, employment, every direction of Ladakh is transforming,” he said.

Referring to the ambitious targets for the border areas, the prime minister informed that the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has completed more than 330 projects, including the Sela Tunnel, showcasing “New India's” capabilities and direction.