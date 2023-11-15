Over Rs 45 lakh, 4.2 Kg Charas recovered in Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 14: In a major operation, police on Tuesday recovered around Rs 45 Lakh cash and 4.2 kg Charas in Mehloora area Shopian district.

SSP Shopian Tanushree told KNO news agency that on a specific input, police raided suspected spots in Mehloora and recovered around Rs 45 Lakh cash and 4.2 kg Charas from the residence of one Farooq Ahmad Koka.

She said that some cash was recovered from his cowshed and some from his house and shop. “A case has been filed in this regard, while a probe is on.”

She said that these directions to deal strictly against drug peddlers and whosoever is involved in drug peddling won't be spared.

She further added that parents and teachers need to play their role so that young people don't fall prey to drug addiction. This year 13 persons were booked under PIT-NDPS in Shopian, who are currently lodged in different jails of India while cases registered against drug peddlers are almost double as compared to last year,” she added.

She said Shopian police has been working at different fronts to counsel drug addicts besides providing them medicines while schools, colleges are being involved so that they can keep young population away from this menace.