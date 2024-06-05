back to top
Search
JammuOver 88 pc candidates lost security deposit in Udhampur, Jammu LS seats
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

Over 88 pc candidates lost security deposit in Udhampur, Jammu LS seats

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Jun 4: Over 88 per cent of candidates, including a former minister, lost their security deposit for failing to secure a minimum of one-sixth of the total valid votes polled in Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu, according to election commission data.

Both seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the third consecutive time.

None of the above (NOTA) option availed by the voters outnumbered most of the candidates in the two constituencies retained by Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Udhampur) and Jugal Kishore Sharma (Jammu) who defeated their Congress rivals and former ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla by a margin of 1,24,373 votes and 1,35,498 votes.

The Union minister secured 5,71,076 votes against Lal Singh's 4,46,703 votes.

Former minister and vice president of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Mohammad Saroori was a distant third and only bagged 39,599 votes.

According to officials, Saroori along with nine other candidates in the fray have forfeited their security deposit for failing to secure the minimum one-sixth of the total valid votes polled in the constituency.

The NOTA option was availed by 12,938 voters in the Udhampur constituency, which went to polls in the first phase on April 19 and registered over 68 per cent voter turnout.

The NOTA votes are the fourth highest as none of the other nine candidates were able to cross the four-digit figures.

The NOTA gives an option to voters to reject all candidates in a constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's Amit Kumar secured only 8,642 votes while Independent candidate Sachin Gupta stood last in the tally by polling only 1,463 votes.

In Jammu where the polling was held on April 26 with over 72 per cent turnout, BJP's Sharma got 6,87,588 votes against Bhalla's 5,52,090 votes. BSP's Jagdish Raj was third with 10,300 votes followed by Independent Satish Poonch (5,959 votes).

The NOTA got 4,645 votes in the constituency, which was higher than the rest of the 18 candidates including Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal chief and lawyer Ankur Sharma who got a total of 4,278 votes.

Qari Zaheer Abbas Bhatti of All Forward Bloc stood last with only 984 votes.

Previous article
Azad’s flight grounded before take-off Candidates lose deposits in all three seats on which DPAP contested
Next article
Week-long firing practice for over 5,500 VDGs begins in Reasi
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Woman injured in accidental firing in Pulwama

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, June 4: A woman was injured after a...

Temp rises at most places amid forecast cloudy weather, rains in J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, June 4: Amid forecast for partly to...

Setback to BJP in Ladakh as rebel NC leader wins LS Seat

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, June 4: In a setback to Bharatiya Janata...

Week-long firing practice for over 5,500 VDGs begins in Reasi

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: A week-long firing practice to hone the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Woman injured in accidental firing in Pulwama

Temp rises at most places amid forecast cloudy weather, rains in...

Setback to BJP in Ladakh as rebel NC leader wins LS...