    Over 7,500 Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine, Total Crosses 4.5 Lakh | Amarnath Yatra 2024

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 27: The number of pilgrims who paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at Amarnath cave shrine in South crossed the 4.5 lakh mark on Saturday as more than 7,500 yatris had darshan of the naturally formed ice lingam, officials said here.

     

    “As many as 7,541 pilgrims performed the yatra on Saturday and had darshan of Baba Bholenath on the 29th day of the annual yatra,” the officials said.
    They said the number of pilgrims who have been to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine has reached 4,51,881.
    As per the officials, there have been two deaths, a sevadar from and a pilgrim from Jharkhand, in this year's yatra. Both the deceased suffered cardiac arrest along the Baltal route in June.
    The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. About 4.59 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

