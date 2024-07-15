back to top
    Over 50 still missing after deadly landslide swept buses into river in Nepal
    International

    Over 50 still missing after deadly landslide swept buses into river in Nepal

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a tragic accident last week in Nepal, rescuers have ruled out any hopes of finding survivors after a devastating landslide swept two passenger buses into a raging river. Over 50 people are still unaccounted for following the incident that occurred on Friday near Chitwan Park, located about 80 miles outside the capital of Kathmandu.

    Search teams have been scouring the accident site around the clock since the landslide hit, but difficult conditions like heavy monsoon rains and a swollen river have hampered rescue efforts. So far only 7 bodies have been recovered, including two found on Monday. Local authorities stated there is no chance anyone could have survived such a powerful landslide that dragged the buses along with over 60 people onboard into the violent waters below.

    Families of the missing who have been gathering at the search area have unfortunately accepted that it's unlikely their loved ones will be found alive after being missing for over 3 days. Rescuers now can only hope to recover victims and provide closure to families. Meanwhile, the devastating effects of the monsoon season continue to impact Nepal, with over 100 deaths from landslides and floods across the region in the past month alone.

    In response to this tragedy, the Nepalese government has announced plans to restrict buses from travelling during nights when dangerous is forecast. The search for the remaining 55 missing victims will continue along the river in the coming days, but dwindling hope remains for any survivors to be found. This tragic accident highlights the destructive force of natural disasters and need for preparedness and safety measures, especially during monsoon season.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

