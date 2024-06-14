back to top
Over 30,000 Devotees Paid Obeisance At Mela Kheer Bhawani This Time: LG Sinha

By: Northlines

Date:

Ganderbal, Jun 14:  and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said over 30,000 devotees paid obeisance at Mela Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla, Ganderbal while as a Yatri Niwas to accommodate 1000 pilgrims will be completed next eight months in the district.

Talking to reporters, after paying obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmulla, Ganderbal, LG Sinha, said that over 30,000 devotees visited the Temple this time. “The devotees were ferried in over 200 buses from  Jammu,” he said.

The LG said that administration, relief trust and the locals of the area had ensured best possible facilities to facilitate devotees at the Temple. “Last year, when I came here, pilgrims requested for a Yatri Niwas. I spoke to officials concerned and the Yatri Niwas that will accommodate 1000 pilgrims will come up in the next eight months,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Atal Dullo also paid obeisance at the shrine and sought blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani.

Kashmiri Pandits Visit Kheer Bhawani On ‘Jyeshtha Ashtami’
The Impact of Online Gaming on the Entertainment Industry
