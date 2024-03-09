Opposition Spreading Rumours Of BSP Forming Alliance For LS Polls: Mayawati

LUCKNOW, Mar 9: BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday said some opposition parties were spreading rumours about the BSP forming an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister reiterated that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the elections on its own.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati said, “BSP is fighting the Lok Sabha elections on its own and is completely prepared.”