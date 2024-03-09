Search
How Did India Manage To Waste Two Reviews On Clear Inside Edges Against Root? Gavaskar Left Wondering

In a dramatic turn of events on day 3 of the final Test match between England and , the visiting team ended up wasting not one but two of their precious reviews despite clear inside edges from English batsman Joe Root. Replays showed that the ball had taken an inside edge onto the pads on both occasions but the on-field umpire did not raise his finger.

When India skipper Jasprit Bumrah opted to review the decisions, replays confirmed the edges but as the team had already exhausted their reviews, they lost valuable breakthroughs. Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar was left baffled by the turn of events. “It was plain to see for everyone that the ball had taken an inside edge. I'm really surprised that India wasted not one but two reviews,” remarked Gavaskar.

Root went on to capitalize on the lives and played a superb innings. The misses proved very costly for India as England put up a competitive total. Captain Bumrah and the team would surely be reviewing their approach to DRS in future. Did the pressure of a tight finishing get to the Indians? Only time will tell if this oversight ends up defining the outcome of the series.

Congress Would Have Taken 20 Years To Do What We Did In 5 Years In Northeast: Modi
