    Oppn Indulged In Politics During Discussion On Union Budget: Rijiju

    New Delhi, Jul 25: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at opposition leaders, contending they had resorted to abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the Union in Parliament instead of speaking on the finer aspects of the document.

    Addressing a press conference here, he said the manner in which some opposition leaders made their speeches amounted to insulting the House and lowering the dignity of the Budget session.
    “Let us respect the mandate of the people. They have given the mandate to Prime Minister Modi for the third consecutive term. If anybody tries to insult the verdict of the people, they will be punished in the elections,” Rijiju told reporters here.
    His remarks came a day after the Opposition claimed the Union Budget was “discriminatory” against non-NDA-ruled states and accused the prime minister of running a “shaky and vulnerable” coalition government.
    During the general discussion on the budget for 2024-25 in the on Wednesday, various opposition members accused the government of doling out sops to key allies JD-U and TDP, which rule Bihar and Andhra Pradesh respectively, to ensure that the government faces no hurdles from its coalition partners.
    Rijiju said elections were over and now the focus should be to work towards a developed (Viksit Bharat) and hold constructive discussion on the Union Budget.
    “The prime minister has said that elections were over and now was the time to rise above political lines and work together for the nation,” Rijiju said.
    The minister said opposition leaders did not say anything on the budget, they just indulged in during the discussion on the Budget which began on Wednesday.
    “They have insulted the mandate of the people. The opposition leaders have abused the prime minister,” Rijiju said.
    He said the floor leaders of political parties should direct the members not to create ruckus in Parliament and have a civilised and sensitive debate during the Budget session. (Agencies)

