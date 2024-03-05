Search
Subscribe
JammuOne-way traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway
JammuJammu Kashmir

One-way traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

By: Northlines

Date:

, Mar 4: The vehicular movement was resumed for one-way traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Monday after a two-da-long closure following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and snowfall, officials said.

The 270-kilometre highway, the only all- link connecting with the rest of the country, was closed for traffic early Saturday following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, triggered by heavy rainfall at over a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal including Dalwas, Mehad-Cafetia and Hingni in Ramban, they said.

”In view of the single lane and poor surface of the road at Dalwas, Mehad-cafeteria, Nachlana, Gangroo, Hingni, Kishtwari Pather, only one-way traffic was resumed this morning till the road gets double land repaired,” a traffic police officer said.

Traffic is moving normally from Jammu to Srinagar today, he said.

However, the traffic department advised commuters to follow lane discipline and drive cautiously.

”Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, overtaking can lead to congestion. People are advised not to ply against traffic plans in view of the possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashree and Banihal on the highway,” the officer said.

A portion of the road near Panthiyal was also washed away, the officials said.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway has been restricted to one way since February 26 and was being used alternatively from Jammu and Srinagar after heavy rains and snowfall damaged the arterial road at several places last week.

 

Previous article
JKDMA issues avalanche warning for 5 districts of J&K
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

JKDMA issues avalanche warning for 5 districts of J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 4: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority...

Army chopper lands briefly in field in Rajouri

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Mar 4: A Cheetah helicopter of the Army...

Raina rules out pre-poll alliance in J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 4: Ruling out any pre-poll alliance for...

LG announces ex-gratia for Ramban accident victims

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condoled...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.