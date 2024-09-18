back to top
    India
    India

    One Nation, One Election Cleared By Union Cabinet

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Sept 18: The Modi-Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal for ‘one nation, one election', which aims to synchronise the elections for the and state assemblies to a single schedule. According to sources, the ‘One Nation, One Election' Bill is likely to be introduced in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.
    The development came after a high-level panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind approved the proposal.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address last month advocated for ‘one nation, one election,' arguing that frequent elections create impediments to the country's progress.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

