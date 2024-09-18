One Nation, One Election Cleared By Union Cabinet

NEW DELHI, Sept 18: The Modi-Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal for ‘one nation, one election', which aims to synchronise the elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to a single schedule. According to sources, the ‘One Nation, One Election' Bill is likely to be introduced in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

The development came after a high-level panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind approved the proposal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address last month advocated for ‘one nation, one election,' arguing that frequent elections create impediments to the country's progress.