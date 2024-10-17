Omar Abdullah Visits Kishtwar Fire Victims, Pledges Additional Relief

Jammu, Oct 17: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited the fire-ravaged village in Kishtwar district where dozens of houses were gutted in a massive blaze, and pledged more relief for the rehabilitation of the devastated families.

A major fire in the densely populated Mulwarwan village on Monday consumed most of the residential houses, leaving over 100 families homeless ahead of the harsh winter when the area is cut off for months together owing to heavy snowfall.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Abdullah reviewed the damage and interacted with the fire sufferers.

“It is my responsibility to reach out to the people and convey to them that they are not alone in this difficult time. It is our responsibility to help and rehabilitate them,” Abdullah told reporters in the village.

Abdullah, who took over as the first chief minister of the Union territory on Wednesday, said though the administration had already provided some sort of relief to the victims, he had passed directions for enhancing the relief.

“We have also initiated the steps to seek relief from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and are hoping to get the same. Additionally, we will also try to provide more relief,” the chief minister said.

Abdullah said the administration is also contemplating about providing them help under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) so that they can raise the structures again.

“It is my duty to reconstruct their homes…homes will be rebuilt along with concrete bathrooms,” he said.

Abdullah said he has not come to the village for politics. “We have to pull out the people from this destruction and we will be doing that,” he said.