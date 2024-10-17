back to top
    Health and Medical Education Additional Secretary Assigned as OSD to Minister Sakina Itoo

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 17: The  Jammu and Government has posted Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad, Additional Secretary to the Government, and Medical Department (H&ME) as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Minister Sakina Itoo.

