Health and Medical Education Additional Secretary Assigned as OSD to Minister Sakina Itoo

JAMMU, Oct 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has posted Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad, Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Minister Sakina Itoo.
JAMMU, Oct 17: The Finance Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government...
thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.