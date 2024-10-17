back to top
Search
    JammuHC to hear plea against LG's power to nominate 5 MLAs in...
    JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

    HC to hear plea against LG’s power to nominate 5 MLAs in J&K Assembly

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 17: A special division bench of the and and High Court will hear next week a plea challenging the power vested in the J&K lieutenant governor to nominate five members to the Legislative Assembly of the Union territory.
    Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan agreed to constitute a special division bench on Monday to hear the public interest litigation (PIL) with regard to nomination of the five MLAs, petitioner Ravinder Sharma said.
    On October 14, the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea and asked the petitioner to approach the high court.
    As Sharma's counsel D K Khajuria moved the high court and sought early listing of the petition, Chief Justice Rabstan agreed to constitute a special bench for Monday to hear the matter.
    Sharma, a former member of legislative council and senior vice president of Pradesh Congress Committee, was also present in the court.
    The petition challenged the provisions of J&K Reorganisation Act, empowering the LG to make nominations of five MLAs.
    The petition contended that the LG is supposed to seek the aid and advice of council of ministers before making nominations, otherwise the provisions are ultra-vires to the basic spirit and structure of the Constitution, Sharma said.
    In the recently concluded J&K elections, the Conference-Congress alliance got a majority with 48 seats in the 90-member assembly.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Health and Medical Education Additional Secretary Assigned as OSD to Minister Sakina Itoo
    Next article
    MHA Urges States and UTs to Alleviate Overcrowding of Prisons
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    MHA Urges States and UTs to Alleviate Overcrowding of Prisons

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 17: The Union Home Ministry has...

    Health and Medical Education Additional Secretary Assigned as OSD to Minister Sakina Itoo

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 17: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government has posted Peerzada...

    Omar Abdullah Visits Kishtwar Fire Victims, Pledges Additional Relief

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 17: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar...

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Revises DA Of Employees, Pensioners

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 17: The Finance Department of  Jammu and Kashmir Government...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MHA Urges States and UTs to Alleviate Overcrowding of Prisons

    Health and Medical Education Additional Secretary Assigned as OSD to Minister...

    Omar Abdullah Visits Kishtwar Fire Victims, Pledges Additional Relief