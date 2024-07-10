Omar Abdullah :It’s Now Proved Article 370 Abrogation Has No Effect On Militancy In J&K: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR, July 10: In wake of spree of attacks in Jammu region, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said it is now proved that Article 370 had no links with militancy.

Former chief minister said the situation in J&K was worsening day by day.

“…Those people(BJP) were claiming that entire militancy is linked with Article 370 and after its abrogation, peace would prevail here…. We continuously said that Article 370 had nothing to do with militancy and even if it is removed there won't be any effect on militancy. This has been proved now,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar.

He blamed BJP for the militant attacks in Jammu.

“When we were in power, our government was blamed for such attacks. So today attacks are happening. Who is responsible? It is evident that they (BJP) is responsible for these attacks,” he said, adding that Raj Bhawan should focus on bringing situation to normalcy.

Omar said he has not heard not any demand of a cross border attack following the recent terror attack.

“..Such decisions are taken at a higher level. But strikes were conducted earlier as well but did the attack stop? The (BJP) exaggerated about Balakot strikes, but militancy didn't stop in J&K. If they can assure that by conducting strikes, they can free the whole J&K from militancy, then we are ready to listen,” he said.

Omar said if upcoming assembly polls are postponed because of the rising attacks in Jammu, it would be a surrender of the government to such forces.

Omar said that elections would be held on time only when the Prime Minister and Home Minister will not bow to these forces carrying out attacks.

“ I don't have any apprehension ( over postponement of polls). If our Home Minister and Prime Minister are not ready to bow before these forces , then election will be held on time,” Omar said. “But if our Prime Minister and Home Minister's feet trembled a little and bowed before such forces and postponed the election after attacks, it will be a bad thing for the country.”

The former chief minister said if the attacks are being carried to postpone the elections, he would hope that such forces should not be allowed to succeed.