Omar Abdullah denounces 40-Yr power project agreement with Rajasthan

Terms deal as ‘loot', vows to take issue to Supreme Court

Srinagar, Jan 10: Former J&K Chief Minister and Vice President of J&K National Conference Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed strong opposition on Wednesday to the power project agreement with Rajasthan, denouncing it as a “loot” of the region.

Speaking at a press conference at Srinagar, Omar voiced his concerns regarding the power project being handed over to Rajasthan for a 40-year period. He said such an arrangement, where the generation from hydroelectric power projects is directed to another region, will not be tolerated.

“While we are chosen first for the installation of smart meters, our hydroelectric power projects' generation is directed to Rajasthan. We will not permit this, even if it requires taking the issue to the Supreme Court,” Abdullah declared.

The NC vice president said that for the first time, he is witnessing an electric power agreement spanning 40 years.

“Once assembly elections are conducted here, we will ensure that the electric power project remains within Jammu Kashmir,” he added.

Omar also addressed the review petition filed in the Supreme Court regarding the Article 370 verdict, saying that discussions on aligning with the petitioners would be deliberated upon.

Expressing disappointment, he highlighted the government's reluctance to hold elections in Jammu Kashmir and expressed disappointment that the Supreme Court had to intervene in the matter.

“It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court had to intervene in the assembly polls in J&K. The Election Commission of India must feel ashamed of it,” he remarked.

Questioning the democratic principles, Abdullah said if India claims to be the mother of democracy, the lack of elections in Jammu Kashmir contradicts this narrative.

He also questioned the timing of the delimitation exercise, saying it could have been conducted much earlier, especially if deemed necessary for urban local body polls.

Responding to queries about attending the inauguration of the Ram temple, the former CM said his name was not on the list of invitees. “My name is not on that list. Where is the question of my choice to attend the inauguration?” he asked.

Regarding the possibility of his candidacy in the parliamentary elections, Omar clarified that no discussions had taken place yet, and the party leadership would deliberate on fielding the best candidate for Parliamentary elections from J&K.

“For me, (NC chief and his father) Farooq Abdullah contests first,” he asserted.

Addressing the Maldives row, Omar criticized some Maldivian ministers for their inappropriate remarks against the Indian Prime Minister, terming their statements as wrong.